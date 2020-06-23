Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal walk in closets air conditioning bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage guest parking package receiving

Nestled just off Warwick Blvd. Hidenwood North offers a pet-friendly, affordable community with spacious, garden-style apartments for rent. Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments feature all the comforts of home, including fully equipped kitchens, with dishwasher and disposal and a separate dining area. Take a refreshing swim in Hidenwood's seasonal outdoor pool or let the kids enjoy the brand new playground. Take advantage of a tranquil setting that still offers you a vibrant life just outside your front door. Hidenwood North Apartments is only moments from the heart of vibrant Newport News, VA, Christopher Newport University (CNU), Riverside Regional Medical Center, the Shipyard, Ft. Eustis and the entertainment and shopping opportunities at Oyster Point, City Center and Jefferson Avenue - all areas full of energy and excitement. Hidenwood North in Newport News . . . a place you can call home.