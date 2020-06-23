All apartments in Newport News
Hidenwood North
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:47 AM

Hidenwood North

17 Middlesex Rd · (207) 405-0638
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17 Middlesex Rd, Newport News, VA 23606
Glendale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hidenwood North.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
guest parking
package receiving
Nestled just off Warwick Blvd. Hidenwood North offers a pet-friendly, affordable community with spacious, garden-style apartments for rent. Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments feature all the comforts of home, including fully equipped kitchens, with dishwasher and disposal and a separate dining area. Take a refreshing swim in Hidenwood's seasonal outdoor pool or let the kids enjoy the brand new playground. Take advantage of a tranquil setting that still offers you a vibrant life just outside your front door. Hidenwood North Apartments is only moments from the heart of vibrant Newport News, VA, Christopher Newport University (CNU), Riverside Regional Medical Center, the Shipyard, Ft. Eustis and the entertainment and shopping opportunities at Oyster Point, City Center and Jefferson Avenue - all areas full of energy and excitement. Hidenwood North in Newport News . . . a place you can call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $32 per adult applicant
Deposit: Starts at $97 to one month rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed
Parking Details: Assigned Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hidenwood North have any available units?
Hidenwood North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport News, VA.
How much is rent in Newport News, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newport News Rent Report.
What amenities does Hidenwood North have?
Some of Hidenwood North's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hidenwood North currently offering any rent specials?
Hidenwood North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hidenwood North pet-friendly?
Yes, Hidenwood North is pet friendly.
Does Hidenwood North offer parking?
Yes, Hidenwood North offers parking.
Does Hidenwood North have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hidenwood North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hidenwood North have a pool?
Yes, Hidenwood North has a pool.
Does Hidenwood North have accessible units?
No, Hidenwood North does not have accessible units.
Does Hidenwood North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hidenwood North has units with dishwashers.
