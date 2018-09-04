All apartments in Newport News
Last updated May 4 2020 at 8:05 PM

504 Thorncliff Drive

504 Thorncliff Drive · (757) 482-0171
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

504 Thorncliff Drive, Newport News, VA 23608
Snidow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 504 Thorncliff Drive have any available units?
504 Thorncliff Drive has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Newport News, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newport News Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 Thorncliff Drive have?
Some of 504 Thorncliff Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Thorncliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
504 Thorncliff Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Thorncliff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 504 Thorncliff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport News.
Does 504 Thorncliff Drive offer parking?
No, 504 Thorncliff Drive does not offer parking.
Does 504 Thorncliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Thorncliff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Thorncliff Drive have a pool?
No, 504 Thorncliff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 504 Thorncliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 504 Thorncliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Thorncliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 Thorncliff Drive has units with dishwashers.

