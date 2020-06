Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Twin home within blocks of shipyard. Covered front porch. Great room with wood burning fireplace and sliding doors to rear deck. Dining area with bar seating as well as table space. Kitchen opens to dining area. Appliances include dishwasher, refrigerator, stove. Spacious master bedroom (12x14) with 3x7 sitting area and walk in closet. Central heat/air. First floor utility closet. Half bath on first floor. Full bath on second floor. Attached storage shed. Driveway parking.