289 Herman Melville Avenue

Port Warwick - Available Now! This three-bedroom, 2.5-bath home features a living room/office, a family room with a fireplace, a large kitchen with lots of cabinets, and a pantry. The kitchen is equipped with a stove, a refrigerator, a dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a microwave. The laundry closet is conveniently located on the second floor and includes a full-sized stackable washer and dryer. The walk-in attic area provides lots of storage so you can actually park your car in the attached two-car garage. Come check it out today.



No Pets Allowed



