Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

289 Herman Melville Avenue

289 Herman Melville Avenue · (757) 599-5417
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

289 Herman Melville Avenue, Newport News, VA 23606
Port Warwick

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 289 Herman Melville Avenue · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2031 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Port Warwick - Available Now! This three-bedroom, 2.5-bath home features a living room/office, a family room with a fireplace, a large kitchen with lots of cabinets, and a pantry. The kitchen is equipped with a stove, a refrigerator, a dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a microwave. The laundry closet is conveniently located on the second floor and includes a full-sized stackable washer and dryer. The walk-in attic area provides lots of storage so you can actually park your car in the attached two-car garage. Come check it out today.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5762150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 289 Herman Melville Avenue have any available units?
289 Herman Melville Avenue has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Newport News, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newport News Rent Report.
What amenities does 289 Herman Melville Avenue have?
Some of 289 Herman Melville Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 289 Herman Melville Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
289 Herman Melville Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 289 Herman Melville Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 289 Herman Melville Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport News.
Does 289 Herman Melville Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 289 Herman Melville Avenue does offer parking.
Does 289 Herman Melville Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 289 Herman Melville Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 289 Herman Melville Avenue have a pool?
No, 289 Herman Melville Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 289 Herman Melville Avenue have accessible units?
No, 289 Herman Melville Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 289 Herman Melville Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 289 Herman Melville Avenue has units with dishwashers.
