Last updated April 19 2020 at 10:25 PM

185 S Hunt Club RN

185 South Hunt Club Run · (866) 677-6937
Location

185 South Hunt Club Run, Newport News, VA 23608
Lees Mill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Attractive & very well maintained 2 story traditional home in the popular community of Cobblestone Chase. Features 3 bedrooms (1 on 1st floor), 2 full baths (1 on 1st floor), large eat-in kitchen w/SS appliances, granite countertops, breakfast nook & french doors that open to the patio in a full privacy fenced backyard. Also spacious living & dining room area w/hardwood laminate flooring. Central heating/AC, energy efficient replacement windows and a 1 car attached garage. Pets ok with owners approval and additional deposit & fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 S Hunt Club RN have any available units?
185 S Hunt Club RN has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Newport News, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newport News Rent Report.
What amenities does 185 S Hunt Club RN have?
Some of 185 S Hunt Club RN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 185 S Hunt Club RN currently offering any rent specials?
185 S Hunt Club RN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 S Hunt Club RN pet-friendly?
Yes, 185 S Hunt Club RN is pet friendly.
Does 185 S Hunt Club RN offer parking?
Yes, 185 S Hunt Club RN does offer parking.
Does 185 S Hunt Club RN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 185 S Hunt Club RN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 S Hunt Club RN have a pool?
No, 185 S Hunt Club RN does not have a pool.
Does 185 S Hunt Club RN have accessible units?
No, 185 S Hunt Club RN does not have accessible units.
Does 185 S Hunt Club RN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 185 S Hunt Club RN has units with dishwashers.
