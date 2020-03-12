185 S Hunt Club RN

Amenities
Attractive & very well maintained 2 story traditional home in the popular community of Cobblestone Chase. Features 3 bedrooms (1 on 1st floor), 2 full baths (1 on 1st floor), large eat-in kitchen w/SS appliances, granite countertops, breakfast nook & french doors that open to the patio in a full privacy fenced backyard. Also spacious living & dining room area w/hardwood laminate flooring. Central heating/AC, energy efficient replacement windows and a 1 car attached garage. Pets ok with owners approval and additional deposit & fee.