8498 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

8498 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE

8498 Springfield Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8498 Springfield Oaks Drive, Newington, VA 22153

Amenities

all utils included
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nice, bright and well-lit basement for rent for a single person only. No smoking. No pets. The kitchenette will be added this week. All utilities included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 8498 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE have any available units?
8498 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Is 8498 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8498 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8498 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8498 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE is not pet friendly.
Does 8498 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 8498 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 8498 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8498 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8498 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8498 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8498 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8498 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8498 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8498 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8498 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8498 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
