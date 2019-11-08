Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Newington
Find more places like 8498 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Newington, VA
/
8498 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8498 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE
8498 Springfield Oaks Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newington
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
8498 Springfield Oaks Drive, Newington, VA 22153
Amenities
all utils included
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nice, bright and well-lit basement for rent for a single person only. No smoking. No pets. The kitchenette will be added this week. All utilities included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8498 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE have any available units?
8498 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newington, VA
.
Is 8498 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8498 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8498 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8498 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newington
.
Does 8498 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 8498 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 8498 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8498 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8498 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8498 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8498 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8498 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8498 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8498 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8498 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8498 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Newington 2 Bedrooms
Newington Apartments with Balcony
Newington Apartments with Pool
Newington Furnished Apartments
Newington Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VA
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
College Park, MD
Falls Church, VA
Silver Hill, MD
District Heights, MD
Dunn Loring, VA
Woodburn, VA
Triangle, VA
Laurel Hill, VA
Cheverly, MD
Dumfries, VA
Peppermill Village, MD
National Harbor, MD
Brentwood, MD
Greenbriar, VA
Sudley, VA
Montclair, VA
Bull Run, VA
Friendship Heights Village, MD
Hayfield, VA
Cascades, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America