GORGEOUS WELL MAINTAINED HOME ON CUL-DE-DAC POPULAR GARRETT MODEL WITH LOFT ~ -FRESH PAINT AND CARPET - 2 MASTER SUITES EACH W/FULL BATHROOM ~ DRAMATIC LOFT WITH SKYLIGHTS ~ LOWER LEVEL FAMILY ROOM WITH 3RD FULL BATH ~ CERAMIC TILED LAUNDRY/UTILITY RM ~ WALK OUT TO PATIO/FENCED YARD ~ GREAT WOODED VIEWS OFF DECK. NO PETS. MAX 2 UNRELATED ADULTS- MAX 2 INCOMES TO QUALIFY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8436 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE have any available units?
8436 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington, VA.
What amenities does 8436 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE have?
Some of 8436 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8436 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8436 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.