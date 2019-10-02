All apartments in Newington
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM

8436 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE

8436 Springfield Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8436 Springfield Oaks Drive, Newington, VA 22153

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
GORGEOUS WELL MAINTAINED HOME ON CUL-DE-DAC POPULAR GARRETT MODEL WITH LOFT ~ -FRESH PAINT AND CARPET - 2 MASTER SUITES EACH W/FULL BATHROOM ~ DRAMATIC LOFT WITH SKYLIGHTS ~ LOWER LEVEL FAMILY ROOM WITH 3RD FULL BATH ~ CERAMIC TILED LAUNDRY/UTILITY RM ~ WALK OUT TO PATIO/FENCED YARD ~ GREAT WOODED VIEWS OFF DECK. NO PETS. MAX 2 UNRELATED ADULTS- MAX 2 INCOMES TO QUALIFY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8436 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE have any available units?
8436 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington, VA.
What amenities does 8436 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE have?
Some of 8436 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8436 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8436 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8436 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8436 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newington.
Does 8436 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 8436 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 8436 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8436 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8436 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8436 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8436 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8436 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8436 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8436 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8436 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8436 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
