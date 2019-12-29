Rent Calculator
Home
/
Newington, VA
/
7781 BALLSTON DR
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7781 BALLSTON DR
7781 Ballston Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7781 Ballston Drive, Newington, VA 22153
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Value 3BR/2.5BA 3LVL SFH Rental! 2 car garage. Corner lot with nice backyard. Great neighborhood very convenient to FFX Co Pkwy, 95/395, Ft Belvoir, NGA. Blocks to shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7781 BALLSTON DR have any available units?
7781 BALLSTON DR doesn't have any available units at this time.
Newington, VA
.
What amenities does 7781 BALLSTON DR have?
Some of 7781 BALLSTON DR's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave.
Amenities section
.
Is 7781 BALLSTON DR currently offering any rent specials?
7781 BALLSTON DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7781 BALLSTON DR pet-friendly?
No, 7781 BALLSTON DR is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Newington
.
Does 7781 BALLSTON DR offer parking?
Yes, 7781 BALLSTON DR offers parking.
Does 7781 BALLSTON DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7781 BALLSTON DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7781 BALLSTON DR have a pool?
No, 7781 BALLSTON DR does not have a pool.
Does 7781 BALLSTON DR have accessible units?
No, 7781 BALLSTON DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7781 BALLSTON DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7781 BALLSTON DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 7781 BALLSTON DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 7781 BALLSTON DR does not have units with air conditioning.
