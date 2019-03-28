Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Newington
Find more places like 7757 DURER COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Newington, VA
/
7757 DURER COURT
Last updated March 28 2019 at 5:43 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7757 DURER COURT
7757 Durer Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newington
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
7757 Durer Court, Newington, VA 22153
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
guest parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Recently updated townhouse with brand new carpet, freshly painted. Large family room in lower level with full bath. 2 assigned parking spots with lots of guest parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7757 DURER COURT have any available units?
7757 DURER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newington, VA
.
What amenities does 7757 DURER COURT have?
Some of 7757 DURER COURT's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7757 DURER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7757 DURER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7757 DURER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7757 DURER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newington
.
Does 7757 DURER COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7757 DURER COURT offers parking.
Does 7757 DURER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7757 DURER COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7757 DURER COURT have a pool?
No, 7757 DURER COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7757 DURER COURT have accessible units?
No, 7757 DURER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7757 DURER COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 7757 DURER COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7757 DURER COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7757 DURER COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Newington 2 Bedrooms
Newington Apartments with Balcony
Newington Apartments with Pool
Newington Furnished Apartments
Newington Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VA
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
College Park, MD
Falls Church, VA
Silver Hill, MD
District Heights, MD
Dunn Loring, VA
Woodburn, VA
Triangle, VA
Laurel Hill, VA
Cheverly, MD
Dumfries, VA
Peppermill Village, MD
National Harbor, MD
Brentwood, MD
Greenbriar, VA
Sudley, VA
Montclair, VA
Bull Run, VA
Friendship Heights Village, MD
Hayfield, VA
Cascades, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America