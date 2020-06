Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking

AVAILABLE AFTER AUGUST 1---- Look no further to make this your next home. Large spacious home on dead end street gives you all the feel of a suburban home, yet so close to all the conveniences, such as the Fairfax County Parkway, I95, shopping, restaurants, and much more! Located near FT. Belvoir, Quantico, Pentagon, DC and Points South. It's a gorgeous home - past tenants have loved living there and you will too!