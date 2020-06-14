Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

162 Apartments for rent in Newington Forest, VA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Newington Forest renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
8477 SILVERDALE RD
8477 Silverdale Road, Newington Forest, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
Welcome to 8477 Silverdale Road, a fabulous brick-front, end-unit townhome nestled in the quiet and highly sought-after Forest at Southrun community.
Results within 1 mile of Newington Forest
Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
43 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
Last updated June 14 at 01:12pm
30 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
Relaxed apartment community with on-site pool and tennis courts. Modern layouts with ample kitchen storage, wood plank flooring, upgraded appliances, and newly installed cabinetry. Conveniently located near the Metro and 30 minutes from Downtown D.C.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
5 Units Available
Saratoga Square
7816 Rolling View Ln, Newington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,684
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,193
996 sqft
Neighborhood community just minutes from Fort Belvoir, Newington, and downtown Washington, D.C. Pet-friendly 2-bedroom apartments welcome military service professionals. Modern granite counters, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Easy access to Fairfax County Parkway.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
21 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,520
1979 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
11 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1127 sqft
With easy access to the I-95, The Cosmopolitan is an attractive option for those seeking quality and convenience. Parking provision, private garage and package-receiving service guarantees self-contained living in the heart of Lorton Station.

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
8089 WHITLERS CREEK COURT
8089 Whitlers Creek Court, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1750 sqft
Enjoy this first time rental filled with updates from top to bottom. Conveniently located to Ft. Belvoir, NGA, the beltway, and the Springfield-Franconia Metro.

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
8980 FASCINATION COURT
8980 Fascination Court, Laurel Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1367 sqft
Magnificent View from the TOP floor Condo! 55+ Active Senior Community has it All. This condo has a Private Balcony off Living room & stunning views from BOTH Bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Newington Forest
Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
Fort Belvoir
32 Units Available
Belvoir Square
9142 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
Studio
$1,735
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1182 sqft
Luxury green living apartments in prime location. Units include stainless steel appliances and fireplace. Community offers 24-hour gym, game room, pool, business center and valet service. Quick access to two Metro stations and highways.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
31 Units Available
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,308
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1354 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,132
1662 sqft
Situated just inside the Beltway and within close proximity to Dulles and Reagan airports, DC, Fair Oaks Mall and Alexandria. Recently renovated units. Tenants have access to pool and 24 hour gym. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Woodside
7525 Woodside Ln, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,462
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in Fairfax, VA but close enough to commute to Washington, D.C., Woodside delivers on comfort and luxury. Features open-lot parking. All apartments fitted with air conditioning and modern kitchen conveniences.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
48 Units Available
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,293
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
933 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provide convenience and comfort. Clubhouse offers 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Playground and dog park nearby.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Fort Belvoir
4 Units Available
Haven Fort Belvoir
9190 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
Studio
$1,470
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
780 sqft
Affordable luxury living in a pristine neighborhood. Elegantly furnished with granite counters. Pool, gym and more. Conveniently located minutes from the South Gate of Fort Belvoir, Potomac Mills Outlet Mall and Tackett's Mill.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
51 Units Available
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd, Springfield, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1169 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-395, I-495 and Fairfax County Parkway. Luxurious complex features fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool. Units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
26 Units Available
Woodbridge Station
1400 Eisenhower Cir, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,616
1273 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,752
1395 sqft
We know what you want in a home. A well-maintained apartment with lots of room. A location close to public transportation. At Woodbridge Station, you'll enjoy the convenience of in-home washers and dryers and more.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
12 Units Available
Woodlee Terrace
12525 Gordon Blvd, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
$1,209
323 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
811 sqft
Friendly apartment community situated off Route 123. Close to Potomac Mills and Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Reserve. Select apartments feature views of the Occoquan River. Fitness center and business center located on the premises.
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
25 Units Available
Burke Shire Commons Apartments
5812 Chase Commons Ct, Burke Centre, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,526
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors, granite counter-top kitchens and spacious living quarters that include a patio tenants may access from both the living-room and the bedroom compliment grounds that include a clubhouse/coffee-bar, a gym and a pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
41 Units Available
Rivergate
13175 Marina Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,606
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,755
1361 sqft
Luxurious apartments with fully equipped kitchens and open floor plans. Relax on the rooftop terrace when free. Beat the heat at the pool. Near Route 1, I-95, and the local VRE station.

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
485 HARBOR SIDE ST #604
485 Harbor Side Street, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1861 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
APPLY ONLINE AT www.LongandFoster.com Search MLS# Beautiful, spacious Harbor View condo featuring gorgeous Occoquan River views from every window. Open and spacious main living area is ideal for entertaining.

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
8409 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT
8409 Chaucer House Court, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2308 sqft
Commuters dream. Great location . Community pool, exercise room, party room. Close to Fort Belvoir . 3 bedroom 2 full and 2 half bathrooms. Gallery kitchen. Granit counter tops. Available June, 1st, 2020

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
7831 SETH HAMPTON
7831 Seth Hampton Drive, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1932 sqft
Totally renovated gorgeous 2 car garage town home with a 3 level bump out. Huge master suite with his and her closets.

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
11720 COLLINGWOOD CT
11720 Collingwood Court, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Available on 7/10!! This townhouse gives the feeling of a single family because of it's private side entrance door. The welcoming brick, end unit home is looking for it's next occupant.

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
6388 GAYFIELDS RD
6388 Gayfields Road, Kingstowne, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
Welcome to 6388 Gayfields Road, a stunning 5 bedroom, 5.

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
7506 CADBURY ROW
7506 Cadbury Row, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1838 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom, 2.55 BA, Brick end Unit town home in popular Kingstowne neighborhood. Home has separate dining room living room with walkout to large deck in fence backyard. Huge Master Bedroom suite with vaulted ceilings and luxury bath.
City Guide for Newington Forest, VA

Separated at birth: Though not designated as a city, town or even a village by the United States Census, Newington Forest is still a census-designated place with a population close to that of Newington, VA, which is the city that it was split off from.

A beautiful place marked largely by the Newington Forest neighborhood, Newington Forest provides a quiet area to live away from the hustle and bustle of nearby Washington, D.C. Even with that being the case, the nation's capital is still only about half an hour away, so it's still easily accessible for those who want to break away from the suburbs every so often. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Newington Forest, VA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Newington Forest renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

