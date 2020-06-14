162 Apartments for rent in Newington Forest, VA with gym
Separated at birth: Though not designated as a city, town or even a village by the United States Census, Newington Forest is still a census-designated place with a population close to that of Newington, VA, which is the city that it was split off from.
A beautiful place marked largely by the Newington Forest neighborhood, Newington Forest provides a quiet area to live away from the hustle and bustle of nearby Washington, D.C. Even with that being the case, the nation's capital is still only about half an hour away, so it's still easily accessible for those who want to break away from the suburbs every so often. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Newington Forest renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.