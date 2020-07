Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Welcome home to this absolutely stunning new construction. This home has all the bells and whistles. Main level features an extra large dining area for large gatherings. A home office and a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and plenty of cabinet space. Light filled with extra large windows. 4 bedrooms upstairs with en-suite bathrooms. Lower level has a large rec room and bedroom and full bath for guests. Hardwood floors throughout the entire house. Trendy lighting. Lawn maintenance is included. Turn key and absolutely gorgeous!