Last updated June 30 2019 at 2:07 AM

8446 ROCKY KNOB COURT

8446 Rocky Knob Court · No Longer Available
Location

8446 Rocky Knob Court, Newington Forest, VA 22079

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Ready to Move-In 3 Level Townhouse. Fully finish lower level with full bath and a den . Minutes to Fairfax Co. Parkway, 395, Belvoir and Springfield Town Center. Please call prior 2 hours showing. thank you for showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8446 ROCKY KNOB COURT have any available units?
8446 ROCKY KNOB COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington Forest, VA.
Is 8446 ROCKY KNOB COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8446 ROCKY KNOB COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8446 ROCKY KNOB COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8446 ROCKY KNOB COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newington Forest.
Does 8446 ROCKY KNOB COURT offer parking?
No, 8446 ROCKY KNOB COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8446 ROCKY KNOB COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8446 ROCKY KNOB COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8446 ROCKY KNOB COURT have a pool?
No, 8446 ROCKY KNOB COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8446 ROCKY KNOB COURT have accessible units?
No, 8446 ROCKY KNOB COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8446 ROCKY KNOB COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8446 ROCKY KNOB COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8446 ROCKY KNOB COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8446 ROCKY KNOB COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
