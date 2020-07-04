All apartments in Newington Forest
Find more places like 8441 LAZY CREEK COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newington Forest, VA
/
8441 LAZY CREEK COURT
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:15 PM

8441 LAZY CREEK COURT

8441 Lazy Creek Court · (703) 239-1551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newington Forest
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

8441 Lazy Creek Court, Newington Forest, VA 22153

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1360 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
media room
tennis court
***Gorgeous end unit rental townhome with oversized backyard in sought after neighborhood with lots of community amenities***2 assigned parking spaces, freshly painted neutral colors, 3 levels with a walk-out basement. Big windows let in lots of natural light, Master Suite w/ dressing area, flows into full bath on upper level. 2nd bedroom has ample closet space & shares upper level bath with master. Main level offers: Kitchen w/ pass through into dining area with overhead lighting, generous living room with lovely views of backyard and treed/grassy common ground. Fully Finished walk-out basement with laundry/storage room, fantastic recreation/media room that exits to the backyard. Fenced rear yard with flower beds & grassy area for room to play! Community has a outdoor pool, tennis & basketball courts, tot lots & lots of walking & jogging trails surrounding a lovely park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8441 LAZY CREEK COURT have any available units?
8441 LAZY CREEK COURT has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8441 LAZY CREEK COURT have?
Some of 8441 LAZY CREEK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8441 LAZY CREEK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8441 LAZY CREEK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8441 LAZY CREEK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8441 LAZY CREEK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newington Forest.
Does 8441 LAZY CREEK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 8441 LAZY CREEK COURT offers parking.
Does 8441 LAZY CREEK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8441 LAZY CREEK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8441 LAZY CREEK COURT have a pool?
Yes, 8441 LAZY CREEK COURT has a pool.
Does 8441 LAZY CREEK COURT have accessible units?
No, 8441 LAZY CREEK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8441 LAZY CREEK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8441 LAZY CREEK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8441 LAZY CREEK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8441 LAZY CREEK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8441 LAZY CREEK COURT?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newington Forest 2 BedroomsNewington Forest 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Newington Forest 3 BedroomsNewington Forest Apartments with Gyms
Newington Forest Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VAYorkshire, VADale City, VASudley, VANorth Springfield, VARose Hill, VA
Kemp Mill, MDFloris, VASouth Riding, VABrookmont, MDBull Run, VAAccokeek, MDPimmit Hills, VAGreat Falls, VATravilah, MDLake Barcroft, VAFranklin Farm, VAFriendship Heights Village, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity