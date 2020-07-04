8441 LAZY CREEK COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool media room tennis court

***Gorgeous end unit rental townhome with oversized backyard in sought after neighborhood with lots of community amenities***2 assigned parking spaces, freshly painted neutral colors, 3 levels with a walk-out basement. Big windows let in lots of natural light, Master Suite w/ dressing area, flows into full bath on upper level. 2nd bedroom has ample closet space & shares upper level bath with master. Main level offers: Kitchen w/ pass through into dining area with overhead lighting, generous living room with lovely views of backyard and treed/grassy common ground. Fully Finished walk-out basement with laundry/storage room, fantastic recreation/media room that exits to the backyard. Fenced rear yard with flower beds & grassy area for room to play! Community has a outdoor pool, tennis & basketball courts, tot lots & lots of walking & jogging trails surrounding a lovely park.