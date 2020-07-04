8441 LAZY CREEK COURT

Amenities
***Gorgeous end unit rental townhome with oversized backyard in sought after neighborhood with lots of community amenities***2 assigned parking spaces, freshly painted neutral colors, 3 levels with a walk-out basement. Big windows let in lots of natural light, Master Suite w/ dressing area, flows into full bath on upper level. 2nd bedroom has ample closet space & shares upper level bath with master. Main level offers: Kitchen w/ pass through into dining area with overhead lighting, generous living room with lovely views of backyard and treed/grassy common ground. Fully Finished walk-out basement with laundry/storage room, fantastic recreation/media room that exits to the backyard. Fenced rear yard with flower beds & grassy area for room to play! Community has a outdoor pool, tennis & basketball courts, tot lots & lots of walking & jogging trails surrounding a lovely park.