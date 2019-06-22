All apartments in Newington Forest
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM

8105 PARKDALE COURT

8105 Parkdale Court · No Longer Available
Location

8105 Parkdale Court, Newington Forest, VA 22153

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great Location! 3 Generous bedrooms, large updated eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliance, separate DR. Fully finished Basement, Fireplace & computer corner. Large fenced yard backing to trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8105 PARKDALE COURT have any available units?
8105 PARKDALE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington Forest, VA.
Is 8105 PARKDALE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8105 PARKDALE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8105 PARKDALE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8105 PARKDALE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newington Forest.
Does 8105 PARKDALE COURT offer parking?
No, 8105 PARKDALE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8105 PARKDALE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8105 PARKDALE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8105 PARKDALE COURT have a pool?
No, 8105 PARKDALE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8105 PARKDALE COURT have accessible units?
No, 8105 PARKDALE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8105 PARKDALE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8105 PARKDALE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8105 PARKDALE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8105 PARKDALE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
