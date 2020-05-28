7694 MIDDLE VALLEY COURT

Amenities
Lovely updated colonial on cul-de-sac. in WEST SPRINGFIELD HS PYRAMID, 3 level, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, plantation shutters, laminate wood floors, Trex deck w/Sun Shade Awning, shed, fenced rear yard. Breakfast room off kitchen; Sep DR; Family Room w/ fireplace; Finished lower level. Close to Ft. Belvoir, I-95 & Fairfax Cty Pkwy, Springfield Metro & VRE. Non Smoking/No Pets. ***Updates coming when current tenant vacates - Exterior power wash. Interior paint, carpet, lighting, granite kitchen counter tops and range. Questions? Please reach out to us.