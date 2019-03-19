Amenities
2432 Battery Hill Circle Available 03/01/19 Spectacular Deal! Gorgeous Townhouse in Sought After Rippon Landing! - This amazing 3 bed 3.5 bath townhouse is sure to knock your socks off! Open floor plan living/dining/kitchen with hardwood floors. Crazy big deck & lower level patio perfect for entertaining! Three upper bedrooms & 2 full baths and top floor laundry! Bonus room/rec room & full bath on lower level. Shopping, restaurants, & close to Potomac Mills. VRE transit less than a mile away for DC commuters!
Available for move late January 2019.
Apply online at www.hatchpropertymanagement.com/vacancies
Application fee $50/adult is non-refundable. Security Deposit equal to one month's rent.
Pets are allowed on a case by case basis.
Call for a tour today!
Equal Housing Opportunity
(RLNE4014637)