Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2432 Battery Hill Circle Available 03/01/19 Spectacular Deal! Gorgeous Townhouse in Sought After Rippon Landing! - This amazing 3 bed 3.5 bath townhouse is sure to knock your socks off! Open floor plan living/dining/kitchen with hardwood floors. Crazy big deck & lower level patio perfect for entertaining! Three upper bedrooms & 2 full baths and top floor laundry! Bonus room/rec room & full bath on lower level. Shopping, restaurants, & close to Potomac Mills. VRE transit less than a mile away for DC commuters!

Available for move late January 2019.



Apply online at www.hatchpropertymanagement.com/vacancies



Application fee $50/adult is non-refundable. Security Deposit equal to one month's rent.



Pets are allowed on a case by case basis.



Call for a tour today!



Equal Housing Opportunity



(RLNE4014637)