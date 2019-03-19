Great End Unit TH In Sought After Gated Potomac Club *4BR *3.5Baths * 3LVl Bump-Out* HWD Floors In Living/Dining/Office Master BedRm W/Soak-In Tub* Sep Shower* Walk-In Closet*Eat-In-Kitchen* Granite Kit Counters* Stainless Steel Appli* Ceramic Tile Floors* Fully Fin BedRm Plus Bath In Basement* Walk-Out Basement* Close To Quantico* Fort Belvoir Shop Restaurant Mall* Certified Funds Upon Approval
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2391 BROOKMOOR LN ##512A have any available units?
2391 BROOKMOOR LN ##512A doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 2391 BROOKMOOR LN ##512A have?
Some of 2391 BROOKMOOR LN ##512A's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2391 BROOKMOOR LN ##512A currently offering any rent specials?
2391 BROOKMOOR LN ##512A is not currently offering any rent specials.