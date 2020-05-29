All apartments in Neabsco
2304 BUOY COURT
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

2304 BUOY COURT

2304 Buoy Court · No Longer Available
Location

2304 Buoy Court, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
media room
***Ravenna Model By Ryan Homes in Port Potomac**4BD/2.5.5BA**Over 3300 fin sq ft**Formal Living & Dining Rooms*Gourmet Kitchen w/tons of light**Huge Eat In Area**Trex Deck off Kitchen**Main Level Office**Huge Master w/Luxury Master Bath**Soaking Tub**Fully Fin. Basement**Plenty of Storage**wired for home theater & 5.0 surround in basement* located on Quiet cul de sac**Close to Everything!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

