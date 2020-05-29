2304 BUOY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking media room

***Ravenna Model By Ryan Homes in Port Potomac**4BD/2.5.5BA**Over 3300 fin sq ft**Formal Living & Dining Rooms*Gourmet Kitchen w/tons of light**Huge Eat In Area**Trex Deck off Kitchen**Main Level Office**Huge Master w/Luxury Master Bath**Soaking Tub**Fully Fin. Basement**Plenty of Storage**wired for home theater & 5.0 surround in basement* located on Quiet cul de sac**Close to Everything!!