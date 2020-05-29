***Ravenna Model By Ryan Homes in Port Potomac**4BD/2.5.5BA**Over 3300 fin sq ft**Formal Living & Dining Rooms*Gourmet Kitchen w/tons of light**Huge Eat In Area**Trex Deck off Kitchen**Main Level Office**Huge Master w/Luxury Master Bath**Soaking Tub**Fully Fin. Basement**Plenty of Storage**wired for home theater & 5.0 surround in basement* located on Quiet cul de sac**Close to Everything!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2304 BUOY COURT have any available units?
2304 BUOY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 2304 BUOY COURT have?
Some of 2304 BUOY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2304 BUOY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2304 BUOY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.