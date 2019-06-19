16908 Chapel Hill Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Beautifully and comfortably decorated charming home in a lovely neighborhood. Create a lifelong memories and wonderful experiences while you enjoy STUNNING custom remodeled luxury 5 BR 4.5 Bath home in serene sought after community! Quintessential LUXURY, top of the line new furniture and appliances complemented by hardwood floors, oversized custom kitchen, EXQUISITE master suite with large sitting room gorgeous decorator finishes & masterful craftsmanship. Essence of privacy provided by landscape garden. Five bedrooms include a total of five queen and one king size beds. This garden retreat just 45 minutes drive on HOV 95 to Washington DC, 10 minutes to Quantico, close to National Harbor, MGM casino, Alexandria, two neighborhood parks, Stonebridge, and Potomac Mills.