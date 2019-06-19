All apartments in Neabsco
Find more places like 16908 Chapel Hill Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Neabsco, VA
/
16908 Chapel Hill Ct
Last updated June 19 2019 at 7:13 AM

16908 Chapel Hill Ct

16908 Chapel Hill Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Neabsco
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

16908 Chapel Hill Court, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully and comfortably decorated charming home in a lovely neighborhood. Create a lifelong memories and wonderful experiences while you enjoy STUNNING custom remodeled luxury 5 BR 4.5 Bath home in serene sought after community! Quintessential LUXURY, top of the line new furniture and appliances complemented by hardwood floors, oversized custom kitchen, EXQUISITE master suite with large sitting room gorgeous decorator finishes & masterful craftsmanship. Essence of privacy provided by landscape garden. Five bedrooms include a total of five queen and one king size beds. This garden retreat just 45 minutes drive on HOV 95 to Washington DC, 10 minutes to Quantico, close to National Harbor, MGM casino, Alexandria, two neighborhood parks, Stonebridge, and Potomac Mills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16908 Chapel Hill Ct have any available units?
16908 Chapel Hill Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 16908 Chapel Hill Ct have?
Some of 16908 Chapel Hill Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16908 Chapel Hill Ct currently offering any rent specials?
16908 Chapel Hill Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16908 Chapel Hill Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 16908 Chapel Hill Ct is pet friendly.
Does 16908 Chapel Hill Ct offer parking?
Yes, 16908 Chapel Hill Ct offers parking.
Does 16908 Chapel Hill Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16908 Chapel Hill Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16908 Chapel Hill Ct have a pool?
No, 16908 Chapel Hill Ct does not have a pool.
Does 16908 Chapel Hill Ct have accessible units?
No, 16908 Chapel Hill Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 16908 Chapel Hill Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16908 Chapel Hill Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 16908 Chapel Hill Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16908 Chapel Hill Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Neabsco 1 BedroomsNeabsco 2 Bedrooms
Neabsco Apartments with GymsNeabsco Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Neabsco Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MD
Fredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VARavensworth, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rippon Landing

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia