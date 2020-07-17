All apartments in Neabsco
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

16425 Plumage Eagle St

16425 Plumage Eagle Street · No Longer Available
Location

16425 Plumage Eagle Street, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
1 bedroom basement apartment - Property Id: 291891

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291891
Property Id 291891

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5907503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16425 Plumage Eagle St have any available units?
16425 Plumage Eagle St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 16425 Plumage Eagle St have?
Some of 16425 Plumage Eagle St's amenities include in unit laundry, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16425 Plumage Eagle St currently offering any rent specials?
16425 Plumage Eagle St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16425 Plumage Eagle St pet-friendly?
No, 16425 Plumage Eagle St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neabsco.
Does 16425 Plumage Eagle St offer parking?
No, 16425 Plumage Eagle St does not offer parking.
Does 16425 Plumage Eagle St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16425 Plumage Eagle St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16425 Plumage Eagle St have a pool?
No, 16425 Plumage Eagle St does not have a pool.
Does 16425 Plumage Eagle St have accessible units?
No, 16425 Plumage Eagle St does not have accessible units.
Does 16425 Plumage Eagle St have units with dishwashers?
No, 16425 Plumage Eagle St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16425 Plumage Eagle St have units with air conditioning?
No, 16425 Plumage Eagle St does not have units with air conditioning.
