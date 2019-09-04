All apartments in Neabsco
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

16302 Catenary Dr

16302 Catenary Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16302 Catenary Drive, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
Stunning and Contemporary Townhome - Renters Warehouse and Kay'C Coleman present this gorgeous move in ready townhome! Located in the sought after neighborhood of Port Potomac this 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom townhome is spacious and contemporary. The main level features a large updated kitchen with a flat screen TV, living room, and half bath. The upper level features a large master bedroom that includes a walk-in closet/private bath, two additional bedrooms, and a full bath. The lower level feature a large basement with a rec room that can easily be used as a 4th bedroom, and a full bath. Built in 2007, this home is like new. Located 10 minutes from Potomac Mills Mall and I-95 this home is perfect for commuting North or South. . $10 monthly filter replacement fee and one time $99 account setup fee. Call Kay'C to schedule tour! (571) 499-1485

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5080898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16302 Catenary Dr have any available units?
16302 Catenary Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 16302 Catenary Dr have?
Some of 16302 Catenary Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16302 Catenary Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16302 Catenary Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16302 Catenary Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16302 Catenary Dr is pet friendly.
Does 16302 Catenary Dr offer parking?
No, 16302 Catenary Dr does not offer parking.
Does 16302 Catenary Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16302 Catenary Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16302 Catenary Dr have a pool?
Yes, 16302 Catenary Dr has a pool.
Does 16302 Catenary Dr have accessible units?
No, 16302 Catenary Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16302 Catenary Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 16302 Catenary Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16302 Catenary Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 16302 Catenary Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
