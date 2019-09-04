16302 Catenary Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool pet friendly tennis court

Stunning and Contemporary Townhome - Renters Warehouse and Kay'C Coleman present this gorgeous move in ready townhome! Located in the sought after neighborhood of Port Potomac this 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom townhome is spacious and contemporary. The main level features a large updated kitchen with a flat screen TV, living room, and half bath. The upper level features a large master bedroom that includes a walk-in closet/private bath, two additional bedrooms, and a full bath. The lower level feature a large basement with a rec room that can easily be used as a 4th bedroom, and a full bath. Built in 2007, this home is like new. Located 10 minutes from Potomac Mills Mall and I-95 this home is perfect for commuting North or South. . $10 monthly filter replacement fee and one time $99 account setup fee. Call Kay'C to schedule tour! (571) 499-1485



No Cats Allowed



