16128 Mountain Eagle Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel air conditioning fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8abf76507f ---- Welcome Home! Look at this LARGE, Beautiful HOME, over 4000 square feet in Eagles Pointe! As soon as you enter the front door you can see on your left the formal living room and on your right is your formal dining room. Make your way down the hall and on your left is the office and enter to the 2 STORY Family Room! The kitchen is LARGE with island, stainless steel appliances, beautiful custom granite counters and tile flooring. Make your way out the sliding glass door to your back deck overlooking your fully fenced in rear yard. On the upper level you have a large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and attached luxury master bath with double vanities, Look at that corner shower, and corner soaking tub. 3 additional bedrooms that share a full bath on the upper level. On the lower level you have a HUGE rec room with sliding glass door to your back patio. The 5th bedroom and full bath are also down there for guests. And don\'t forget about to check out the storage room. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



1 Years Dryer