16055 STANDING EAGLE COURT
Last updated December 30 2019 at 2:50 PM

16055 STANDING EAGLE COURT

16055 Standing Eagle Ct · No Longer Available
Location

16055 Standing Eagle Ct, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Over 3300sf of living space with 9ft ceilings. This spacious open floor plan features a 2 story foyer, beautiful gourmet kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, centered island kitchen w/granite counter tops, 42" cabinets and hardwood floors. Main level also includes a beautiful open family room, separate dining room with lots of windows and natural light. Large master suite with 2 walk-in closets, double vanities and Jacuzzi bath tub. 2nd floor laundry room. Lower level finished walk out basement includes large recreational room, full bathroom and lots of storage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16055 STANDING EAGLE COURT have any available units?
16055 STANDING EAGLE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 16055 STANDING EAGLE COURT have?
Some of 16055 STANDING EAGLE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16055 STANDING EAGLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
16055 STANDING EAGLE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16055 STANDING EAGLE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 16055 STANDING EAGLE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neabsco.
Does 16055 STANDING EAGLE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 16055 STANDING EAGLE COURT offers parking.
Does 16055 STANDING EAGLE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16055 STANDING EAGLE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16055 STANDING EAGLE COURT have a pool?
No, 16055 STANDING EAGLE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 16055 STANDING EAGLE COURT have accessible units?
No, 16055 STANDING EAGLE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 16055 STANDING EAGLE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16055 STANDING EAGLE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 16055 STANDING EAGLE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 16055 STANDING EAGLE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

