16055 STANDING EAGLE COURT

Amenities
Over 3300sf of living space with 9ft ceilings. This spacious open floor plan features a 2 story foyer, beautiful gourmet kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, centered island kitchen w/granite counter tops, 42" cabinets and hardwood floors. Main level also includes a beautiful open family room, separate dining room with lots of windows and natural light. Large master suite with 2 walk-in closets, double vanities and Jacuzzi bath tub. 2nd floor laundry room. Lower level finished walk out basement includes large recreational room, full bathroom and lots of storage space.