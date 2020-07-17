All apartments in Neabsco
15655 Horseshoe Lane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

15655 Horseshoe Lane

15655 Horseshoe Lane · (703) 424-7767
Location

15655 Horseshoe Lane, Neabsco, VA 22191
Rippon Landing

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 15655 Horseshoe Lane · Avail. Jul 24

$1,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
15655 Horseshoe Lane Available 07/24/20 Immaculate 1 Bedroom Condo - Open Floor plan with an abundance of light and neutral colors throughout. Spacious bedroom with ample closet space. Kitchen w/ cherry cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Separate assigned storage unit in the building. Perfect commuter location - Convenient to 95, VRE, RT 1, Quantico and 234. Minutes to Stonebridge at Potomac Towne Center, Wegmans and Shopping!

* Pet accepted on case-by-case basis

(RLNE2251840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15655 Horseshoe Lane have any available units?
15655 Horseshoe Lane has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15655 Horseshoe Lane have?
Some of 15655 Horseshoe Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15655 Horseshoe Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15655 Horseshoe Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15655 Horseshoe Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15655 Horseshoe Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15655 Horseshoe Lane offer parking?
No, 15655 Horseshoe Lane does not offer parking.
Does 15655 Horseshoe Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15655 Horseshoe Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15655 Horseshoe Lane have a pool?
No, 15655 Horseshoe Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15655 Horseshoe Lane have accessible units?
No, 15655 Horseshoe Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15655 Horseshoe Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15655 Horseshoe Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15655 Horseshoe Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15655 Horseshoe Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
