Home
/
Neabsco, VA
/
15651 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:59 AM

15651 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE

15651 John Diskin Circle · No Longer Available
Location

15651 John Diskin Circle, Neabsco, VA 22191
Rippon Landing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Condo-Townhouse READY TO MOVE IN. Built 2011, 3 level brick townhouse, 3 bedrooms, 3 and 1/2 bathrooms, Come into the first level main entrance, car garage, 1 bedroom with full bathroom, 2nd level hard wood floors, living and dining room, kitchen with all nice steel appliances, 1/2 bathroom, walk out door to a very relaxing deck. 3rd level all carpet, 2 full bedroom, 2 full bathroom. Parking secure for two cars, this community counts with a recreation facility , pool, gym. Located on route 1, minutes from 395 South or North. Close to Stone-bridge at Potomac Town Center and Potomac Mills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15651 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE have any available units?
15651 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 15651 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE have?
Some of 15651 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15651 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
15651 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15651 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 15651 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neabsco.
Does 15651 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 15651 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 15651 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15651 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15651 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 15651 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 15651 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 15651 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 15651 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15651 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15651 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15651 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

