15651 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Condo-Townhouse READY TO MOVE IN. Built 2011, 3 level brick townhouse, 3 bedrooms, 3 and 1/2 bathrooms, Come into the first level main entrance, car garage, 1 bedroom with full bathroom, 2nd level hard wood floors, living and dining room, kitchen with all nice steel appliances, 1/2 bathroom, walk out door to a very relaxing deck. 3rd level all carpet, 2 full bedroom, 2 full bathroom. Parking secure for two cars, this community counts with a recreation facility , pool, gym. Located on route 1, minutes from 395 South or North. Close to Stone-bridge at Potomac Town Center and Potomac Mills.