14521 BARKHAM DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wait until you see the kitchen!!!You will love this home in sought after Potomac Club.Gorgeous hardwood floors on entire main level, beautiful kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite, large island, stainless steel appliances, family room off kitchen with fireplace, deck, living room, separate dining room, 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs and an open loft area that can be used for anything, and a garage! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 monthly charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.