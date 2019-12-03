All apartments in Neabsco
Find more places like 14521 BARKHAM DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Neabsco, VA
/
14521 BARKHAM DRIVE
Last updated December 3 2019 at 1:36 AM

14521 BARKHAM DRIVE

14521 Barkham Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Neabsco
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

14521 Barkham Drive, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wait until you see the kitchen!!!You will love this home in sought after Potomac Club.Gorgeous hardwood floors on entire main level, beautiful kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite, large island, stainless steel appliances, family room off kitchen with fireplace, deck, living room, separate dining room, 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs and an open loft area that can be used for anything, and a garage! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 monthly charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14521 BARKHAM DRIVE have any available units?
14521 BARKHAM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 14521 BARKHAM DRIVE have?
Some of 14521 BARKHAM DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14521 BARKHAM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14521 BARKHAM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14521 BARKHAM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14521 BARKHAM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neabsco.
Does 14521 BARKHAM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14521 BARKHAM DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14521 BARKHAM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14521 BARKHAM DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14521 BARKHAM DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14521 BARKHAM DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14521 BARKHAM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14521 BARKHAM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14521 BARKHAM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14521 BARKHAM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14521 BARKHAM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14521 BARKHAM DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Neabsco 1 BedroomsNeabsco 2 Bedrooms
Neabsco 3 BedroomsNeabsco Accessible Apartments
Neabsco Apartments with Gym

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VA
Herndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VADranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rippon Landing

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia