Home
/
Mount Vernon, VA
/
8360 Hunter Murphy Cr.
Last updated April 14 2020 at 7:44 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8360 Hunter Murphy Cr.
8360 Hunter Murphy Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8360 Hunter Murphy Circle, Mount Vernon, VA 22309
Mount Vernon
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great townhouse located in the Mount Vernon area close to shopping, Fort Belvoir and commuter routes. Features hardwood floors, large kitchen, patio, large bedrooms. Call or email for an appointment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8360 Hunter Murphy Cr. have any available units?
8360 Hunter Murphy Cr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mount Vernon, VA
.
What amenities does 8360 Hunter Murphy Cr. have?
Some of 8360 Hunter Murphy Cr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8360 Hunter Murphy Cr. currently offering any rent specials?
8360 Hunter Murphy Cr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8360 Hunter Murphy Cr. pet-friendly?
No, 8360 Hunter Murphy Cr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mount Vernon
.
Does 8360 Hunter Murphy Cr. offer parking?
No, 8360 Hunter Murphy Cr. does not offer parking.
Does 8360 Hunter Murphy Cr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8360 Hunter Murphy Cr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8360 Hunter Murphy Cr. have a pool?
No, 8360 Hunter Murphy Cr. does not have a pool.
Does 8360 Hunter Murphy Cr. have accessible units?
No, 8360 Hunter Murphy Cr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8360 Hunter Murphy Cr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8360 Hunter Murphy Cr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 8360 Hunter Murphy Cr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8360 Hunter Murphy Cr. has units with air conditioning.
