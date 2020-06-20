All apartments in Mount Vernon
8276 JAKE PLACE

8276 Jakes Place · (703) 768-7730
Location

8276 Jakes Place, Mount Vernon, VA 22309
Mount Vernon

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1984 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED Beautiful 3BR, 2 1/2 BA brick townhome, end unit, w/garage in lovely Mt. Vernon. Meticulous condition & freshly painted. All 3 levels above ground. Great light, open floor plan. Stunning kitchen & dining area that open to bright and spacious living room w/ large bay window. Huge deck off DR & kitchen overlooking wooded area. Fenced bkyd w/patio.10 mins to Ft. Belvoir, 15 mins to Old Town Alexandria, less than 2 miles to Inova Mt. Vernon Hospital, police and fire stations, and Sherwood Regional Library

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8276 JAKE PLACE have any available units?
8276 JAKE PLACE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8276 JAKE PLACE have?
Some of 8276 JAKE PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8276 JAKE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
8276 JAKE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8276 JAKE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 8276 JAKE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Vernon.
Does 8276 JAKE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 8276 JAKE PLACE offers parking.
Does 8276 JAKE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8276 JAKE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8276 JAKE PLACE have a pool?
No, 8276 JAKE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 8276 JAKE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 8276 JAKE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 8276 JAKE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8276 JAKE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8276 JAKE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8276 JAKE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
