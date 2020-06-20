8276 JAKE PLACE

Amenities
GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED Beautiful 3BR, 2 1/2 BA brick townhome, end unit, w/garage in lovely Mt. Vernon. Meticulous condition & freshly painted. All 3 levels above ground. Great light, open floor plan. Stunning kitchen & dining area that open to bright and spacious living room w/ large bay window. Huge deck off DR & kitchen overlooking wooded area. Fenced bkyd w/patio.10 mins to Ft. Belvoir, 15 mins to Old Town Alexandria, less than 2 miles to Inova Mt. Vernon Hospital, police and fire stations, and Sherwood Regional Library