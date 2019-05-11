3810 COLONIAL AVENUE

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

***** JUST LISTED! Available for Occupancy July 7, 2019. ***** Super spacious Mount Vernon COLONIAL with 3-Finished Levels of 4,385 interior square feet, -- including 6 Bedrooms, 4.5 Baths, 3 Gas Fireplaces, and 2-Car Side-Loading Garage! Features 2-Story Entrance Foyer, High-Ceilings, and super generous room sizes. Main Level features spacious COUNTRY KITCHEN with adjoining Family Room, MAIN LEVEL BEDROOM, Hardwood Floors and tall windows. 2 SUNROOMS with one off kitchen, and 2nd one on lower level with Hot Tub and WALK-OUT to rear yard backing to open field. 2-Level LUXURY MASTER BEDROOM SUITE with vaulted-ceilings, features MBR SITTING ROOM and 2-sided Gas Fireplace, -- PLUS adjoining SPA-LIKE MBR Bath! Finished Lower Level with WALK-OUT features super spacious RECREATION ROOM, plus Bedroom and Full bath ideal for IN-LAW or AU-PAIR! Security and In-ground Sprinkler systems. PLEASE NOTE: #1) Available July 7, 2019; #2) Please excuse the lived-in look with current tenant. Landlord will properly prepare home for new tenant; #3) Minimum 2 to 3 Year Lease; #4) Pets case-by-case basis; #5) Absolutely NO smokers and NO Section 8 renters permitted; #6) Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, with room sizes approximate.