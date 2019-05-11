All apartments in Mount Vernon
Find more places like 3810 COLONIAL AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Vernon, VA
/
3810 COLONIAL AVENUE
Last updated May 11 2019 at 6:24 AM

3810 COLONIAL AVENUE

3810 Colonial Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mount Vernon
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3810 Colonial Avenue, Mount Vernon, VA 22309
Mount Vernon

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
***** JUST LISTED! Available for Occupancy July 7, 2019. ***** Super spacious Mount Vernon COLONIAL with 3-Finished Levels of 4,385 interior square feet, -- including 6 Bedrooms, 4.5 Baths, 3 Gas Fireplaces, and 2-Car Side-Loading Garage! Features 2-Story Entrance Foyer, High-Ceilings, and super generous room sizes. Main Level features spacious COUNTRY KITCHEN with adjoining Family Room, MAIN LEVEL BEDROOM, Hardwood Floors and tall windows. 2 SUNROOMS with one off kitchen, and 2nd one on lower level with Hot Tub and WALK-OUT to rear yard backing to open field. 2-Level LUXURY MASTER BEDROOM SUITE with vaulted-ceilings, features MBR SITTING ROOM and 2-sided Gas Fireplace, -- PLUS adjoining SPA-LIKE MBR Bath! Finished Lower Level with WALK-OUT features super spacious RECREATION ROOM, plus Bedroom and Full bath ideal for IN-LAW or AU-PAIR! Security and In-ground Sprinkler systems. PLEASE NOTE: #1) Available July 7, 2019; #2) Please excuse the lived-in look with current tenant. Landlord will properly prepare home for new tenant; #3) Minimum 2 to 3 Year Lease; #4) Pets case-by-case basis; #5) Absolutely NO smokers and NO Section 8 renters permitted; #6) Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, with room sizes approximate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3810 COLONIAL AVENUE have any available units?
3810 COLONIAL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Vernon, VA.
What amenities does 3810 COLONIAL AVENUE have?
Some of 3810 COLONIAL AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3810 COLONIAL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3810 COLONIAL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 COLONIAL AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3810 COLONIAL AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 3810 COLONIAL AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3810 COLONIAL AVENUE offers parking.
Does 3810 COLONIAL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3810 COLONIAL AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 COLONIAL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3810 COLONIAL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3810 COLONIAL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3810 COLONIAL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3810 COLONIAL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3810 COLONIAL AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3810 COLONIAL AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3810 COLONIAL AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mount Vernon 3 BedroomsMount Vernon Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Mount Vernon Apartments with Washer-DryerMount Vernon Pet Friendly Places
Mount Vernon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDWestphalia, MDKings Park, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VA
Chantilly, VAForest Glen, MDFranconia, VAAccokeek, MDSeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VABrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDNeabsco, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America