3810 COLONIAL AVENUE

Amenities
***** JUST LISTED! Available for Occupancy July 7, 2019. ***** Super spacious Mount Vernon COLONIAL with 3-Finished Levels of 4,385 interior square feet, -- including 6 Bedrooms, 4.5 Baths, 3 Gas Fireplaces, and 2-Car Side-Loading Garage! Features 2-Story Entrance Foyer, High-Ceilings, and super generous room sizes. Main Level features spacious COUNTRY KITCHEN with adjoining Family Room, MAIN LEVEL BEDROOM, Hardwood Floors and tall windows. 2 SUNROOMS with one off kitchen, and 2nd one on lower level with Hot Tub and WALK-OUT to rear yard backing to open field. 2-Level LUXURY MASTER BEDROOM SUITE with vaulted-ceilings, features MBR SITTING ROOM and 2-sided Gas Fireplace, -- PLUS adjoining SPA-LIKE MBR Bath! Finished Lower Level with WALK-OUT features super spacious RECREATION ROOM, plus Bedroom and Full bath ideal for IN-LAW or AU-PAIR! Security and In-ground Sprinkler systems. PLEASE NOTE: #1) Available July 7, 2019; #2) Please excuse the lived-in look with current tenant. Landlord will properly prepare home for new tenant; #3) Minimum 2 to 3 Year Lease; #4) Pets case-by-case basis; #5) Absolutely NO smokers and NO Section 8 renters permitted; #6) Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, with room sizes approximate.