Home
/
Mount Vernon, VA
/
3807 SHANNONS GREEN WAY
Last updated January 11 2020 at 7:29 AM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3807 SHANNONS GREEN WAY
3807 Shannons Green Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3807 Shannons Green Way, Mount Vernon, VA 22309
Mount Vernon
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Property shows extremely well!!! Neutral colors, new carpet, vacant ready for occupancy, garage parking for 1 car and wooded view from the 14 x 10 balcony.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3807 SHANNONS GREEN WAY have any available units?
3807 SHANNONS GREEN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mount Vernon, VA
.
What amenities does 3807 SHANNONS GREEN WAY have?
Some of 3807 SHANNONS GREEN WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3807 SHANNONS GREEN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3807 SHANNONS GREEN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3807 SHANNONS GREEN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3807 SHANNONS GREEN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mount Vernon
.
Does 3807 SHANNONS GREEN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3807 SHANNONS GREEN WAY offers parking.
Does 3807 SHANNONS GREEN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3807 SHANNONS GREEN WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3807 SHANNONS GREEN WAY have a pool?
No, 3807 SHANNONS GREEN WAY does not have a pool.
Does 3807 SHANNONS GREEN WAY have accessible units?
No, 3807 SHANNONS GREEN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3807 SHANNONS GREEN WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3807 SHANNONS GREEN WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 3807 SHANNONS GREEN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3807 SHANNONS GREEN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
