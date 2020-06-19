All apartments in Moorefield Station
Last updated August 25 2019 at 3:20 AM

43909 CENTERGATE DRIVE

43909 Centergate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

43909 Centergate Drive, Moorefield Station, VA 20148

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available August 1-Move Out cleanings- All carpets will be steam cleaned & Home will be professionally Maid cleaned. This is a Spacious Ground up 2 Levels row home which has 3 Bedroom upstairs with Laundry, Master Bedroom has Bumpout and double closets~ Very Modern & Spacious Master Bathroom~Other two Bedrooms are bigger than normal townhouse to accommodate queen size bed~Garage connects to Kitchen to unload groceries right in~Breakfast Bat & Dining Tablespace to Living area & Half Bathroom makes the main level complete & Bright~tarbucks Shopping center is at walking distance Location is Very Central to connect to Reston Herndon Sterling 495 Avoid the rush to get out from inner Ashburn S~267 is first to turn whereas 28 is 5/7 minutes~ Sterling is 10/12 minutes, as well as Brambleton, is about 5~ Online application fee is $65 / applicant ~ apply at pearsonsmithpropertymanagement .com~Home is Tenant Occupied with a Baby so text or email with your preferred showing slots. Pets Case by Case with Deposit and restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43909 CENTERGATE DRIVE have any available units?
43909 CENTERGATE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorefield Station, VA.
Is 43909 CENTERGATE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
43909 CENTERGATE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43909 CENTERGATE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 43909 CENTERGATE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 43909 CENTERGATE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 43909 CENTERGATE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 43909 CENTERGATE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43909 CENTERGATE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43909 CENTERGATE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 43909 CENTERGATE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 43909 CENTERGATE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 43909 CENTERGATE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 43909 CENTERGATE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 43909 CENTERGATE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43909 CENTERGATE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43909 CENTERGATE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
