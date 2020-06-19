43909 CENTERGATE DRIVE

Amenities

Available August 1-Move Out cleanings- All carpets will be steam cleaned & Home will be professionally Maid cleaned. This is a Spacious Ground up 2 Levels row home which has 3 Bedroom upstairs with Laundry, Master Bedroom has Bumpout and double closets~ Very Modern & Spacious Master Bathroom~Other two Bedrooms are bigger than normal townhouse to accommodate queen size bed~Garage connects to Kitchen to unload groceries right in~Breakfast Bat & Dining Tablespace to Living area & Half Bathroom makes the main level complete & Bright~tarbucks Shopping center is at walking distance Location is Very Central to connect to Reston Herndon Sterling 495 Avoid the rush to get out from inner Ashburn S~267 is first to turn whereas 28 is 5/7 minutes~ Sterling is 10/12 minutes, as well as Brambleton, is about 5~ Online application fee is $65 / applicant ~ apply at pearsonsmithpropertymanagement .com~Home is Tenant Occupied with a Baby so text or email with your preferred showing slots. Pets Case by Case with Deposit and restrictions.