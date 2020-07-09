All apartments in Moorefield Station
Find more places like 43893 Centergate Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Moorefield Station, VA
/
43893 Centergate Drive
Last updated March 31 2019 at 1:19 PM

43893 Centergate Drive

43893 Centergate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Moorefield Station
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

43893 Centergate Drive, Moorefield Station, VA 20148

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a9061be015 ----
*Great Floorplan with Appliances under 5 years old and Granite Counters *Hardwood Flooring on Main Level *3 Bedrooms Upstairs *Spacious Master Suite with 2 Walk in Closets *Just Off Greenway and Loudoun County Pkwy *Shopping and Restaurants Nearby *Professionally Managed Property!

Real Property Management Pros
Equal Housing Opportunity
* Pet accepted on case-by-case basis
* Sorry, no Section 8 accepted

9 Ft. Ceilings
Bathroom(S) Ceramic Tile
Closet(S) Walk In
Countertop(S) Granite
Double Pane Windows
Master Bedroom Half Bathroom
Master Bedroom Full Bathroom
Recessed Lighting
Vanities Double
Wall To Wall Carpeting
Wood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43893 Centergate Drive have any available units?
43893 Centergate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorefield Station, VA.
What amenities does 43893 Centergate Drive have?
Some of 43893 Centergate Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43893 Centergate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
43893 Centergate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43893 Centergate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 43893 Centergate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 43893 Centergate Drive offer parking?
No, 43893 Centergate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 43893 Centergate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43893 Centergate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43893 Centergate Drive have a pool?
No, 43893 Centergate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 43893 Centergate Drive have accessible units?
No, 43893 Centergate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 43893 Centergate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 43893 Centergate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43893 Centergate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 43893 Centergate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter
Moorefield Station, VA 20148

Similar Pages

Moorefield Station 1 BedroomsMoorefield Station 2 Bedrooms
Moorefield Station Accessible ApartmentsMoorefield Station Apartments with Balcony
Moorefield Station Apartments with GymAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VACloverly, MDFranklin Farm, VA
Purcellville, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAUrbana, MDMount Vernon, VACountryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VADale City, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia