43849 CENTERGATE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Beautiful townhouse-condo near future metro with quick access to toll road! Spacious 2700 sq ft. with open floor plan and 9' ceilings. Gourmet kitchen with hardwood floors, granite counter tops, recessed lighting, and island. Large master suite with 2 large walk-in closets and beautiful private bath. Front loading washer & dryer. Applicant must meet minimum financial requirements and is responsible for any required Condo fees associated with new tenants/leases, and complying with all Condo Rules and Regulations, and any routine unit maintenance required by Condo Association. A 24 month lease term is preferred, but may consider lesser lease terms on a case-by case basis.