Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:45 PM

43849 CENTERGATE DRIVE

43849 Centergate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

43849 Centergate Drive, Moorefield Station, VA 20148

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful townhouse-condo near future metro with quick access to toll road! Spacious 2700 sq ft. with open floor plan and 9' ceilings. Gourmet kitchen with hardwood floors, granite counter tops, recessed lighting, and island. Large master suite with 2 large walk-in closets and beautiful private bath. Front loading washer & dryer. Applicant must meet minimum financial requirements and is responsible for any required Condo fees associated with new tenants/leases, and complying with all Condo Rules and Regulations, and any routine unit maintenance required by Condo Association. A 24 month lease term is preferred, but may consider lesser lease terms on a case-by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43849 CENTERGATE DRIVE have any available units?
43849 CENTERGATE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorefield Station, VA.
What amenities does 43849 CENTERGATE DRIVE have?
Some of 43849 CENTERGATE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43849 CENTERGATE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
43849 CENTERGATE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43849 CENTERGATE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 43849 CENTERGATE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorefield Station.
Does 43849 CENTERGATE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 43849 CENTERGATE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 43849 CENTERGATE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43849 CENTERGATE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43849 CENTERGATE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 43849 CENTERGATE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 43849 CENTERGATE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 43849 CENTERGATE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 43849 CENTERGATE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43849 CENTERGATE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 43849 CENTERGATE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43849 CENTERGATE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
