43826 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

LOWER LEVEL CONDO WITH 3 BR 2.5 BATH 1 GARAGE LOADED WITH OPTIONS, GRANITE COUNTERS, SPA MASTER BATH, GOURMET KITCHEN, LIKE NEW APPLIANCES SHOPPING,MEDICAL,RESTAURANTS,GROCERY WALK TO FUTURE METRO, RIGHT OFF OF 267 TOLL ROAD.