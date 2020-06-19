43805 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Beautiful townhome with 3 Bedrooms and 2+ bath in a very desired location. Hardwood on main level. Freshly painted ready to move in townhouse.1 car rear entry garage. Granite with Stainless Steel appliances with upgraded backsplash. Frameless shower door in Master Bath. Ideally located to close proximity of various shops and toll road.