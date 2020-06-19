43805 Kingston Station Ter, Moorefield Station, VA 20148
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful townhome with 3 Bedrooms and 2+ bath in a very desired location. Hardwood on main level. Freshly painted ready to move in townhouse.1 car rear entry garage. Granite with Stainless Steel appliances with upgraded backsplash. Frameless shower door in Master Bath. Ideally located to close proximity of various shops and toll road.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 43805 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE have any available units?
43805 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorefield Station, VA.
What amenities does 43805 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE have?
Some of 43805 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43805 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
43805 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.