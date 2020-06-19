All apartments in Moorefield Station
Find more places like 43805 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Moorefield Station, VA
/
43805 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:07 AM

43805 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE

43805 Kingston Station Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Moorefield Station
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

43805 Kingston Station Ter, Moorefield Station, VA 20148

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful townhome with 3 Bedrooms and 2+ bath in a very desired location. Hardwood on main level. Freshly painted ready to move in townhouse.1 car rear entry garage. Granite with Stainless Steel appliances with upgraded backsplash. Frameless shower door in Master Bath. Ideally located to close proximity of various shops and toll road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43805 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE have any available units?
43805 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorefield Station, VA.
What amenities does 43805 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE have?
Some of 43805 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43805 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
43805 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43805 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 43805 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorefield Station.
Does 43805 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 43805 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE offers parking.
Does 43805 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43805 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43805 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE have a pool?
No, 43805 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 43805 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 43805 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 43805 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43805 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 43805 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43805 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter
Moorefield Station, VA 20148

Similar Pages

Moorefield Station 1 BedroomsMoorefield Station 2 Bedrooms
Moorefield Station Apartments with GymMoorefield Station Pet Friendly Places
Moorefield Station Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VACloverly, MDFranklin Farm, VA
Purcellville, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAUrbana, MDMount Vernon, VACountryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VADale City, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia