43791 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful contemporary 2 level condo. Lower unit w/ open floor plan & high ceilings. Hardwood floors on main level. Granite countertops in kitchen. Spacious master suite w/ bay window & walk in closet. Washer & Dryer included. Ceiling storage racks in garage. Less than 1/2 mile to Loudoun Station and easy access to 267 toll road. Close to Inova HealthPlex. Dulles Airport within 7 miles away. Pet friendly.