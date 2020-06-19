22605 NAUGATUCK SQUARE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous, end unit townhouse for rent! This home features four bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and two half bathrooms. Four levels of living space with finished Loft! Features includes Gourmet Kitchen, Granite countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood floors. Two Car Garage, End Unit, Loft, Lots of sunlight. Built in sprinkler system. Excellent community amenities. Close to dining, shopping, major highways, Dulles airport, park & rides to DC. Great school district. Available July 1st