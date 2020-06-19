All apartments in Moorefield Station
22605 NAUGATUCK SQUARE
22605 NAUGATUCK SQUARE

22605 Naugatuck Square · No Longer Available
Location

22605 Naugatuck Square, Moorefield Station, VA 20148

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous, end unit townhouse for rent! This home features four bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and two half bathrooms. Four levels of living space with finished Loft! Features includes Gourmet Kitchen, Granite countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood floors. Two Car Garage, End Unit, Loft, Lots of sunlight. Built in sprinkler system. Excellent community amenities. Close to dining, shopping, major highways, Dulles airport, park & rides to DC. Great school district. Available July 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22605 NAUGATUCK SQUARE have any available units?
22605 NAUGATUCK SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorefield Station, VA.
What amenities does 22605 NAUGATUCK SQUARE have?
Some of 22605 NAUGATUCK SQUARE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22605 NAUGATUCK SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
22605 NAUGATUCK SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22605 NAUGATUCK SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 22605 NAUGATUCK SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorefield Station.
Does 22605 NAUGATUCK SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 22605 NAUGATUCK SQUARE offers parking.
Does 22605 NAUGATUCK SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22605 NAUGATUCK SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22605 NAUGATUCK SQUARE have a pool?
No, 22605 NAUGATUCK SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 22605 NAUGATUCK SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 22605 NAUGATUCK SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 22605 NAUGATUCK SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 22605 NAUGATUCK SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22605 NAUGATUCK SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22605 NAUGATUCK SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
