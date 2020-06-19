22591 AMENDOLA TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage new construction

New LUX beautiful large townhome; End unit, 24x50, 4 levels, 3100 sqf; 4+bedrooms, +loft + game room; W/Dryer room , foyer. 3FullBath; 2Half Bath. 2 car garage. Main floor has a nice room can be bedroom or retail office with half bath. Lux Kitchen open; bright; w/DR/LR/Balcony; family room, powder room. Master Bedroom w/walk-in closet; nice floor plan on 3rd floor. 4th top floor has a full bath, a large loft room, and balcony . new Washer/Dryer, New blinds. Easy access to I-267/Rt 7., walk to shopping, No pets No smokers please.