Home
/
Moorefield Station, VA
/
22591 AMENDOLA TERRACE
Last updated May 21 2019 at 2:05 PM

22591 AMENDOLA TERRACE

22591 Amendola Ter · No Longer Available
Location

22591 Amendola Ter, Moorefield Station, VA 20148

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
new construction
New LUX beautiful large townhome; End unit, 24x50, 4 levels, 3100 sqf; 4+bedrooms, +loft + game room; W/Dryer room , foyer. 3FullBath; 2Half Bath. 2 car garage. Main floor has a nice room can be bedroom or retail office with half bath. Lux Kitchen open; bright; w/DR/LR/Balcony; family room, powder room. Master Bedroom w/walk-in closet; nice floor plan on 3rd floor. 4th top floor has a full bath, a large loft room, and balcony . new Washer/Dryer, New blinds. Easy access to I-267/Rt 7., walk to shopping, No pets No smokers please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22591 AMENDOLA TERRACE have any available units?
22591 AMENDOLA TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorefield Station, VA.
What amenities does 22591 AMENDOLA TERRACE have?
Some of 22591 AMENDOLA TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22591 AMENDOLA TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
22591 AMENDOLA TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22591 AMENDOLA TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 22591 AMENDOLA TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorefield Station.
Does 22591 AMENDOLA TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 22591 AMENDOLA TERRACE offers parking.
Does 22591 AMENDOLA TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22591 AMENDOLA TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22591 AMENDOLA TERRACE have a pool?
No, 22591 AMENDOLA TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 22591 AMENDOLA TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 22591 AMENDOLA TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 22591 AMENDOLA TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22591 AMENDOLA TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 22591 AMENDOLA TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22591 AMENDOLA TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
