Moorefield Station, VA
22443 ALEWIFE TERRACE
Last updated May 21 2020 at 7:54 AM

22443 ALEWIFE TERRACE

22443 Alewife Terrace · (703) 390-9420
Location

22443 Alewife Terrace, Moorefield Station, VA 20148

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2296 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
media room
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
2016 built West Moore TH in great location. 3BR, 2 FB, 2 HB, gourmet kitchen,double ovens, granite counters, hardwood floors, covered deck, 2 car garage and much more. Proximity to future Metro, shopping, restaurants, movie theaters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22443 ALEWIFE TERRACE have any available units?
22443 ALEWIFE TERRACE has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22443 ALEWIFE TERRACE have?
Some of 22443 ALEWIFE TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22443 ALEWIFE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
22443 ALEWIFE TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22443 ALEWIFE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 22443 ALEWIFE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorefield Station.
Does 22443 ALEWIFE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 22443 ALEWIFE TERRACE does offer parking.
Does 22443 ALEWIFE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22443 ALEWIFE TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22443 ALEWIFE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 22443 ALEWIFE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 22443 ALEWIFE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 22443 ALEWIFE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 22443 ALEWIFE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 22443 ALEWIFE TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22443 ALEWIFE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22443 ALEWIFE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
