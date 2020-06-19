Rent Calculator
Home
/
Moorefield Station, VA
/
22362 CONCORD STATION TERRACE
Last updated April 25 2019 at 9:45 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
22362 CONCORD STATION TERRACE
22362 Concord Station Ter
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
22362 Concord Station Ter, Moorefield Station, VA 20148
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready to move in close to Loundoun County Parkway and Dulles Airport. 2 lvl townhouse condo with 1 car garage.Stainless Appliances, Hard Wood Floor on Mail Lvl.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22362 CONCORD STATION TERRACE have any available units?
22362 CONCORD STATION TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Moorefield Station, VA
.
What amenities does 22362 CONCORD STATION TERRACE have?
Some of 22362 CONCORD STATION TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 22362 CONCORD STATION TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
22362 CONCORD STATION TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22362 CONCORD STATION TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 22362 CONCORD STATION TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Moorefield Station
.
Does 22362 CONCORD STATION TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 22362 CONCORD STATION TERRACE offers parking.
Does 22362 CONCORD STATION TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22362 CONCORD STATION TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22362 CONCORD STATION TERRACE have a pool?
No, 22362 CONCORD STATION TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 22362 CONCORD STATION TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 22362 CONCORD STATION TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 22362 CONCORD STATION TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22362 CONCORD STATION TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 22362 CONCORD STATION TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22362 CONCORD STATION TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
