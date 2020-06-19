Like new luxury townhome close to future Metro. 4 Bed 3.5 Bath 2 Car Garage. Gourmet kitchen w/granite and stainless appliances. Large master suite with generous closet space. Spacious covered balcony. Upgraded hardwoods on main living level. Tons of community amenities to enjoy as part of your rent plus easy access to pool and clubhouses.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22353 EXE SQUARE have any available units?
22353 EXE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorefield Station, VA.
What amenities does 22353 EXE SQUARE have?
Some of 22353 EXE SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22353 EXE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
22353 EXE SQUARE isn't currently offering any rent specials.