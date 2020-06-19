All apartments in Moorefield Station
22353 EXE SQUARE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

22353 EXE SQUARE

22353 Exe Square · No Longer Available
Location

22353 Exe Square, Moorefield Station, VA 20148

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Like new luxury townhome close to future Metro. 4 Bed 3.5 Bath 2 Car Garage. Gourmet kitchen w/granite and stainless appliances. Large master suite with generous closet space. Spacious covered balcony. Upgraded hardwoods on main living level. Tons of community amenities to enjoy as part of your rent plus easy access to pool and clubhouses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22353 EXE SQUARE have any available units?
22353 EXE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorefield Station, VA.
What amenities does 22353 EXE SQUARE have?
Some of 22353 EXE SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22353 EXE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
22353 EXE SQUARE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22353 EXE SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 22353 EXE SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorefield Station.
Does 22353 EXE SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 22353 EXE SQUARE does offer parking.
Does 22353 EXE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22353 EXE SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22353 EXE SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 22353 EXE SQUARE has a pool.
Does 22353 EXE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 22353 EXE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 22353 EXE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22353 EXE SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 22353 EXE SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22353 EXE SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
