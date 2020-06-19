22346 Foundation Drive, Moorefield Station, VA 20148
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Almost new. End Unit 4 level Luxury Townhome. Gourmet kitchen. 4 large beds/4.5 baths. One Bedroom with Full Bath at Entry Level*. Gleaming Hardwood floors on Main level. 2 Car Garage. spacious Balcony. Close to Clubhouse and outdoor pool. In new Westmoore Community which is steps away from future Silver Line Metro
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22346 FOUNDATION DRIVE have any available units?
22346 FOUNDATION DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorefield Station, VA.
What amenities does 22346 FOUNDATION DRIVE have?
Some of 22346 FOUNDATION DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22346 FOUNDATION DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
22346 FOUNDATION DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.