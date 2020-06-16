22337 CONCORD STATION TERRACE

Amenities
Live at this town home style, stacked lower END unit condo w/1596 sq feet on 2 levels, 1 car rear entry garage w/garage opener, 3 spacious bedrooms & 2.5 baths * Flowing wide plank floors on main level * Upgraded cabinets, SS appliances, granite counters, back splash & pendant lighting * Washer & Dryer @ Bedroom Level * His & Her Walk-In Closets in Master Bedroom * Dual Spa Shower @ Master Bath * Heart of Ashburn - Quick access to Dulles international Airport, Dulles Landing Shopping, Brambleton Town Center & more * Close to major commuting routes like Loudoun County Parkway & Dulles Toll Rd * Future Silver Line Metro Station * Medical, Banks & Restaurants * Excellence in style, function & location *