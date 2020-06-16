All apartments in Moorefield Station
Location

22337 Concord Station Ter, Moorefield Station, VA 20148

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1596 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Live at this town home style, stacked lower END unit condo w/1596 sq feet on 2 levels, 1 car rear entry garage w/garage opener, 3 spacious bedrooms & 2.5 baths * Flowing wide plank floors on main level * Upgraded cabinets, SS appliances, granite counters, back splash & pendant lighting * Washer & Dryer @ Bedroom Level * His & Her Walk-In Closets in Master Bedroom * Dual Spa Shower @ Master Bath * Heart of Ashburn - Quick access to Dulles international Airport, Dulles Landing Shopping, Brambleton Town Center & more * Close to major commuting routes like Loudoun County Parkway & Dulles Toll Rd * Future Silver Line Metro Station * Medical, Banks & Restaurants * Excellence in style, function & location *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22337 CONCORD STATION TERRACE have any available units?
22337 CONCORD STATION TERRACE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22337 CONCORD STATION TERRACE have?
Some of 22337 CONCORD STATION TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22337 CONCORD STATION TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
22337 CONCORD STATION TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22337 CONCORD STATION TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 22337 CONCORD STATION TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorefield Station.
Does 22337 CONCORD STATION TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 22337 CONCORD STATION TERRACE does offer parking.
Does 22337 CONCORD STATION TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22337 CONCORD STATION TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22337 CONCORD STATION TERRACE have a pool?
No, 22337 CONCORD STATION TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 22337 CONCORD STATION TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 22337 CONCORD STATION TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 22337 CONCORD STATION TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22337 CONCORD STATION TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 22337 CONCORD STATION TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22337 CONCORD STATION TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
