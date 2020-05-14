All apartments in Montrose
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

2301 Farrand Dr

2301 Farrand Drive · (804) 298-2848
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2301 Farrand Drive, Montrose, VA 23231
Montrose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2301 Farrand Dr · Avail. Jul 10

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1058 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2301 Farrand Dr Available 07/10/20 Comfy 2 Bed, 1 Bath Cape in Montrose Heights! - The exterior of this comfortable cape boasts a huge yard with plenty of shade from the beautiful pink dogwood paired with a detached two car garage. Inside you'll find original hardwood floors throughout the living room, office & two bedrooms. The kitchen has a dishwasher, updated hardware and a mobile island. The bathroom has an updated vanity and is tucked into two spacious bedrooms. You'll stay comfortable with the energy efficient replacement windows and the fully programmable thermostat. The walk up attic provide tons of space for storage!

Due to COVID-19, we are unable to conduct in person showings in occupied homes. Please see the video tour in the link below:

https://youtu.be/yqLJ9tDHbwA

* No smoking.
* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying. $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* $15 Monthly Filter Fee and Tenant Portal
* $100 Lease Processing Fee
* $25 monthly pet fee + $250 pet deposit per pet (if applicable).
* Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change.

(RLNE4948118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 Farrand Dr have any available units?
2301 Farrand Dr has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2301 Farrand Dr have?
Some of 2301 Farrand Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 Farrand Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2301 Farrand Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 Farrand Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2301 Farrand Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2301 Farrand Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2301 Farrand Dr does offer parking.
Does 2301 Farrand Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2301 Farrand Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 Farrand Dr have a pool?
No, 2301 Farrand Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2301 Farrand Dr have accessible units?
No, 2301 Farrand Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 Farrand Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2301 Farrand Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2301 Farrand Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2301 Farrand Dr has units with air conditioning.
