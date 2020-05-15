***BEAUTIFUL BRICK FRONT HOME***NEW PAINT AND NEW CARPET ***5 BEDROOMS***3 1/2 BATHS***BUILT IN MICROWAVE***FIREPLACE***WALKOUT BASEMENT***2 CAR GARAGE. LOVELY VIEWS OF LAKE and WALKING PATH; UPDATED PHOTOS WILL BE TAKEN ONCE PROPERTY IS PAINTED AND NEW CARPET INSTALLED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5256 DAYBREAK LANE have any available units?
5256 DAYBREAK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
What amenities does 5256 DAYBREAK LANE have?
Some of 5256 DAYBREAK LANE's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5256 DAYBREAK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5256 DAYBREAK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.