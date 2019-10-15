5109 SPRING BRANCH BOULEVARD

Wonderful end unit that backs to trees. Large fenced in backyard. Nice eat in kitchen, separate dinning area. Community boasts many amenities. Monthly fee for HVAC filters. Renters Ins required. Sorry no housing vouchers accepted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
