Amenities

pet friendly gym pool playground tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

4715 Hopkins Drive Available 11/01/19 BEAUTIFUL MONTCLAIR COLONIAL - Lovely 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Montclair. 2 fireplaces (one living & one in basement), nice open kitchen with island. Formal dining and living room. Fabulous finished basement with wet bar, fireplace. Rear fully fenced yard & play gym. Pets ok on a case by case basis.



Established in 1969, Montclair is comprised of approximately 3,800 homes surrounding a 108-acre lake, with a broad central boulevard separated by exquisite flowering trees, attractive landscaping and bordered by wide sidewalks perfect for walking, jogging or cycling. The community is within walking distance of several schools, a golf course, tennis courts, soccer fields, two swimming pools, two shopping centers and a fire and rescue squad. Easy reverse commute to Quantico. VRE Bus stops for commuters.



Montclair community has three beaches at which residents can access Lake Montclair which offers swimming boating (nongas powered) and fishing! There are community parks, playgrounds and swimming pool. Monclair is close to the Prince William National Forest Park with has camping and walking trails. Conveniently located 25 minutes south of the Beltway, and just a short distance from our nation's capitol.



Learn more about sought after Montclair from the Montclair HOA website: https://www.montclairva.com/amenities



(RLNE2449516)