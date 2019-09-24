All apartments in Montclair
Last updated September 24 2019

4715 Hopkins Drive

4715 Hopkins Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4715 Hopkins Drive, Montclair, VA 22025
Lake Montclair

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
4715 Hopkins Drive Available 11/01/19 BEAUTIFUL MONTCLAIR COLONIAL - Lovely 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Montclair. 2 fireplaces (one living & one in basement), nice open kitchen with island. Formal dining and living room. Fabulous finished basement with wet bar, fireplace. Rear fully fenced yard & play gym. Pets ok on a case by case basis.

Established in 1969, Montclair is comprised of approximately 3,800 homes surrounding a 108-acre lake, with a broad central boulevard separated by exquisite flowering trees, attractive landscaping and bordered by wide sidewalks perfect for walking, jogging or cycling. The community is within walking distance of several schools, a golf course, tennis courts, soccer fields, two swimming pools, two shopping centers and a fire and rescue squad. Easy reverse commute to Quantico. VRE Bus stops for commuters.

Montclair community has three beaches at which residents can access Lake Montclair which offers swimming boating (nongas powered) and fishing! There are community parks, playgrounds and swimming pool. Monclair is close to the Prince William National Forest Park with has camping and walking trails. Conveniently located 25 minutes south of the Beltway, and just a short distance from our nation's capitol.

Learn more about sought after Montclair from the Montclair HOA website: https://www.montclairva.com/amenities

(RLNE2449516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4715 Hopkins Drive have any available units?
4715 Hopkins Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
What amenities does 4715 Hopkins Drive have?
Some of 4715 Hopkins Drive's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4715 Hopkins Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4715 Hopkins Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4715 Hopkins Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4715 Hopkins Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4715 Hopkins Drive offer parking?
No, 4715 Hopkins Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4715 Hopkins Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4715 Hopkins Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4715 Hopkins Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4715 Hopkins Drive has a pool.
Does 4715 Hopkins Drive have accessible units?
No, 4715 Hopkins Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4715 Hopkins Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4715 Hopkins Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4715 Hopkins Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4715 Hopkins Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
