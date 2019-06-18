Great townhouse in desirable Montclair backing to trees. Brand new carpet on all levels. Master bedroom with updated bathroom and walk-in closet. Bedrooms on upper level have vaulted ceilings. Large eat-in kitchen. 2 parking spaces directly in front of the townhome.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4235 JONATHAN COURT have any available units?
4235 JONATHAN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
What amenities does 4235 JONATHAN COURT have?
Some of 4235 JONATHAN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4235 JONATHAN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4235 JONATHAN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.