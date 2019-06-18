4235 JONATHAN COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Great townhouse in desirable Montclair backing to trees. Brand new carpet on all levels. Master bedroom with updated bathroom and walk-in closet. Bedrooms on upper level have vaulted ceilings. Large eat-in kitchen. 2 parking spaces directly in front of the townhome.