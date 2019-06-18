All apartments in Montclair
4235 JONATHAN COURT
Last updated June 18 2019 at 6:15 AM

4235 JONATHAN COURT

4235 Jonathan Court · No Longer Available
Location

4235 Jonathan Court, Montclair, VA 22025

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great townhouse in desirable Montclair backing to trees. Brand new carpet on all levels. Master bedroom with updated bathroom and walk-in closet. Bedrooms on upper level have vaulted ceilings. Large eat-in kitchen. 2 parking spaces directly in front of the townhome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

