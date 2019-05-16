4206 ASHMERE CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Location, Location, Location... 3 level END UNIT townhouse in a cul-da sac. This home has been freshly painted and carpet cleaned throughout for new tenants. MOVE IN READY! This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths in upper level and 1 bedroom, 1 full bath in the basement. Fenced backyard with a large deck great for entertaining. Conveniently located walking distance to Fortuna Center Plaza (Shopping - Target, Shoppers, Starbucks, Panera Bread and much more). Mins. away from I-95 and Rt 1. This property is about 15-20 mins. away from Quantico Station Base. A MUST SEE!